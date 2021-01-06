https://neonnettle.com/news/13767-eric-trump-republicans-will-lose-political-careers-for-not-objecting-to-electors

‘The MAGA movement is going nowhere,’ president’s son warns

© press

‘My father has created the greatest political movement in American history,’ Eric Trump said

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, warned Republican senators and congressmen that failure to object to the results of the 2020 election will “lose their political careers.”

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Trump gave a stark warning to RINOs who failed to support the president.

Trump said:

“Tomorrow’s gonna tell you a lot about the country.”

WATCH:

“I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressmen — meaning on this side — that does not fight tomorrow, I’m telling you, their political career is over, because the MAGA movement is going nowhere … they will get primaried” — Eric Trump pic.twitter.com/Xk7F65D7iG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

© press

‘Any senator or any congressman, meaning on this side, that does not fight tomorrow — their political career is over,’ Trumps said

“Because I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressman, meaning on this side, that does not fight tomorrow — their political career is over,“ he said.

“The MAGA movement is going nowhere,” Trump added.

“My father has created the greatest political movement in American history.”

He continued:

“I’m telling you they will get primaried next time around.”

“And they will lose if they don’t show some backbone and show some conviction.”

© press

resident Trump that if Democrats win the Senate runoff elections, they will transform the United States into a one-party country

On Tuesday, President Trump warned crowds in Georgia that if Democrats win the Senate runoff elections, they will transform the United States into a one-party country.

“They’ll make Washington, DC, and other liberal places the 51st, 52nd, 53rd states of the union, guaranteeing the radical left a permanent majority of the U.S. Senate and the House, and the electoral college.”

Trump takes the stage in Dalton, Ga. pic.twitter.com/7WKKASHKHm — Alex Leary (@learyreports) January 5, 2021

“It will make it really a one-party country, and the party will be the wrong party,” the president continued at the rally for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

“They will pack the Supreme Court with crazed extremists, and I’m not happy with the Supreme Court.”

Trump’s remarks come after VP Mike Pence announced he was supporting the move by a group of Republican senators to challenge the Electoral College certification of the presidential election results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

