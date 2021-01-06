https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/trump-protestors-inside-capital-today-evidence-shows-werent-trump-supporters/

Who were those people inside the Capital today? It is likely that they weren’t all Trump supporters. In fact, some of them may have been there to paint President Trump and his followers as violent (which they aren’t).

We reported in a prior post that a retired FBI Agent reported that Antifa was at today’s event in Washington DC:

The Washington Times reports that at least one person the in Capital was related to Antifa as confirmed by facial recognition from our friends at XRVision.

One individual in the Capital was spotted at a BLM event this summer but he was reportedly holding a QAnon poster. Was he QAnon related or BLM related or something else? We don’t know. This guy was sitting in the Speaker’s chair this afternoon per our earlier reporting. He wasn’t wearing a shirt despite it being nearly freezing outside:

Others reported that Baked Alaska and Nick Fuentes were in the Speaker’s Office:

Streamers Nick Fuentes and Baked Alaska vandalizing Nancy Pelosi’s office pic.twitter.com/8Rm5FFHeUE — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 6, 2021

“Baked Alaska” was a Trump supporter in 2016, but then he turned on Trump. He somehow found himself in the Speaker’s office in the Capital today with controversial activist Nick Fuentes.

There were a number of characters in the capital today. At least one individual in the Capital had a communist tattoo on his hand – not something a Trump supporter would likely have:

One analysis of today’s events suggests:

… that this was anything other than a setup to destroy and discredit the Trump movement. It fits with the information and psychological warfare operations which have been conducted against Donald Trump and the American people since Trump declared his candidacy.



Others point out that this was the 3rd time Trump supporters have gathered in Washington DC since the November election with no violence until today. Also, why was Antifa not attacking Trump supporters like they always do? Is it because they infiltrated the event?

Big Media and Big Tech are shaming Trump supporters tonight. They want to shame Trump supporters for speaking out about the horribly corrupt stolen election!

What is clear is that there were a number of bad apples at the event today who may have been there, not to protest, but to place Trump supporters in a bad light.

