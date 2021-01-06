https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/facebook-bans-trump-video-calling-for-peace-following-violent-riots-at-us-capitol/

Facebook removed President Donald Trump’s video calling for peace and rule of law, claiming it instigates more violence.

NBC: Facebook removes Trump video addressing rioters from its platform — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 6, 2021

According to Facebook’s vice president of integrity, Guy Rosen, the big tech company removed the video, in which Trump told rioters to leave U.S. Capitol grounds, because “it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence,” Rosen wrote.

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

In Trump’s message, the president clearly called for peace, law, and order, and asked the chaotic mob to go home.

“You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt,” Trump said.

Shortly after Trump posted his message, Twitter also took action to censor it, barring users from liking, replying to, or even retweeting it.

“This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence,” the label reads. While Trump’s video is littered with references to a “fraudulent election” that was “stolen from us,” he also spent a portion of his time urging the people who breached the most important federal building in the United States to go home. “This was a fraudulent election. But we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special,” Trump said. “You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

