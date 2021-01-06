https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/facebook-will-ban-and-delete-all-photos-and-videos-of-any-aspect-of-wednesday-protests/

Facebook announced it would be stripping all photos and videos featuring Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol, claiming such content promoted criminal activity.

“At this point,” the company wrote, “they represent promotion of criminal activity which violates our policies.” No such widespread censorship was afforded to the left-wing riots erupting last year, killing at least 30 people while reporters stood in front of burning blazes and characterized the events as “peaceful protests.”

Facebook’s decision comes as Twitter declared a 12-hour suspension of President Donald Trump’s account, going on to threaten a permanent ban against the president after removing a video from the White House urging his supporters raiding the capitol building to “go home now.

The tech giant also barred users from sharing Trump’s plea for peace by prohibiting likes, retweets, or replies. Twitter continued, warning it would be monitoring even “statements made off Twitter” for possible suspension.

Trump’s removal from Twitter had long been a primary policy priority of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who launched a crusade during the Democratic primaries in 2019. A former Harris spokesman is now one of Twitter’s top communications officers.

The big tech crackdown follows an explosive day of violent riots overwhelming security at the nation’s Capitol, prompting evacuations as Congress prepared to certify the results of the Electoral College granting former Vice President Joe Biden the presidency.

One woman shot inside the building amid the afternoon riots later died.

The National Guard was deployed Wednesday evening to protect lawmakers resuming business once the building was finally secured.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser implemented a 12-hour curfew to run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

