https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/facebook-will-ban-and-delete-all-photos-and-videos-of-any-aspect-of-wednesday-protests/

Facebook announced it would be stripping all photos and videos featuring Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol, claiming such content promoted criminal activity.

Facebook says it will now remove all photos and videos posted from the protest because at this point they are promoting criminal activity https://t.co/vmctsVZJ27 pic.twitter.com/xzw63z4Q9H — Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) January 7, 2021

“At this point,” the company wrote, “they represent promotion of criminal activity which violates our policies.” No such widespread censorship was afforded to the left-wing riots erupting last year, killing at least 30 people while reporters stood in front of burning blazes and characterized the events as “peaceful protests.”

Facebook’s decision comes as Twitter declared a 12-hour suspension of President Donald Trump’s account, going on to threaten a permanent ban against the president after removing a video from the White House urging his supporters raiding the capitol building to “go home now.”

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

The tech giant also barred users from sharing Trump’s plea for peace by prohibiting likes, retweets, or replies. Twitter continued, warning it would be monitoring even “statements made off Twitter” for possible suspension.

We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Trump’s removal from Twitter had long been a primary policy priority of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who launched a crusade during the Democratic primaries in 2019. A former Harris spokesman is now one of Twitter’s top communications officers.

The big tech crackdown follows an explosive day of violent riots overwhelming security at the nation’s Capitol, prompting evacuations as Congress prepared to certify the results of the Electoral College granting former Vice President Joe Biden the presidency.

This is happening pic.twitter.com/MNDC2Nh1Cg — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

People were literally fighting their way out of the Capitol building Often times violently clashing with federal police who were heavily outnumbered And having extreme difficulty managing the crowds pic.twitter.com/lgWGxzdy79 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Is this really some guy just kicking it in Pelosi’s office? pic.twitter.com/PUqyXJtslZ — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) January 6, 2021

One woman shot inside the building amid the afternoon riots later died.

JUST IN: Woman shot during chaotic protests in US Capitol has died https://t.co/T5eZQT3c0i pic.twitter.com/rbqF7zkJPU — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2021

The National Guard was deployed Wednesday evening to protect lawmakers resuming business once the building was finally secured.

National Guard deployed after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/UOlFVWwnKZ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2021

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser implemented a 12-hour curfew to run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

VP Pence: “We condemn the violence that took place here in the strongest possible terms … To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today: you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house.” pic.twitter.com/Z9iIjliDT8 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 7, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

