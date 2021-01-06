https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-facebook-youtube-twitter/2021/01/06/id/1004539

Social media giants Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter have removed President Donald Trump’s video where he repeats claims that the election was stolen from him and encourages supporters to go home after rioters mobbed the U.S. Capitol building and interrupted both chambers of Congress as they worked to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump in the video said, “We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now.”

In a tweet thread Wednesday, Twitter said it removed three of Trump’s tweets “for repeated and severe violations” of its rules and warned of a permanent suspension if the president continues to do so. The company also said it would unlock Trump’s account if he removed the tweet.

Facebook deleted the video, declaring an “emergency situation.”

“The violent protests in the Capitol today are a disgrace,” Facebook said in a statement Wednesday. “We prohibit incitement and calls for violence on our platform. We are actively reviewing and removing any content that breaks these rules.”

YouTube in a statement said the video violated “policies regarding content that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome.”

