Given the violence unfolding at the U.S. Capitol today, people are revisiting this December 2020 tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable. Activists take that discomfort w/ the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small & grows. To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020

Well, we’d say people are uncomfortable today. Some of them even physically so.

So, can we expect a tweet from AOC paying tribute to the protesters making people uncomfortable today?

Cc everyone https://t.co/dtiWf4S9sA — Tom Isaac Newton (@Iast3Ietters) January 6, 2021

How well did this age? https://t.co/361XvPMEQR — Weaponized Nerd Rage (@WeaponizedRage) January 6, 2021

You feeling uncomfortable now? This is bad when it’s from the left and right. You didn’t help. — Jeremy (@EODTEC89) January 6, 2021

