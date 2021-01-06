https://www.theblaze.com/news/female-passenger-reportedly-punches-traveling-mom-in-the-face-several-times-after-kids-kick-seat

Authorities arrested a 29-year-old woman after she reportedly attacked a fellow passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight, according to The Oregonian.

The woman reportedly punched the passenger — a mother who was traveling with her two young children — after her children purportedly kicked the back of the woman’s seat during the flight.

What are the details?

The incident took place Sunday on an aircraft that had just landed at Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon.

Authorities say Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams was reportedly removing her belongings from an overhead compartment when she hauled off and reportedly punched fellow passenger Nataly Hernandez in the face several times.

An arrest affidavit says that Walker-Williams claimed that Hernandez’s children — ages 3 and 7 — reportedly kicked the back of Walker-Williams’ seat during the flight.

Walker-Williams’ attack — which took place in front of Hernandez’s children — purportedly left the victim with contusions and a bloody lip, according to the affidavit, which was obtained by the outlet.

Walker-Williams told authorities that she had previously asked Hernandez to tell her children to stop kicking the seat. She also said that Hernandez reportedly struck Walker-Williams in the shoulder at least one time.

The outlet reported, “Walker-Williams said she didn’t tell a flight attendant about the thump to her shoulder because her ‘first reaction was to fight,'” according the affidavit.

Officers then told Walker-Williams that other people on the plane saw her pummel Hernandez, but did not see Hernandez hit her on the shoulder.

Walker-Williams’ reply: ‘You do what you got to do.'”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office charged Walker-Williams with felony assault in the fourth degree as well as harassment.

