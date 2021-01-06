https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/06/finally-got-him-something-joe-biden-has-reportedly-selected-an-attorney-general-nominee/

Ever since the presidential election, the names that have been floated for Attorney General under a Biden administration have included Sally Yates, Doug Jones and even New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But if new reports are correct, Biden has settled on another familiar name:

SCOOP: Joe Biden has selected Judge Merrick Garland to serve as attorney general, per two people with knowledge of the decision. https://t.co/fLS0k4vsGQ — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) January 6, 2021

Breaking Politico: Joe Biden has selected Judge Merrick Garland to serve as his attorney general, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. https://t.co/wfdixnQntZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 6, 2021

Joe Biden and Merrick Garland in the Rose Garden on March 16, 2016. https://t.co/GboIGXAb4y pic.twitter.com/iBkyDZlK39 — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 6, 2021

He’s baaaack!

Hey, you finally got him something, that’s great. https://t.co/m6FoMGtH4X — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 6, 2021

This is assuming Garland will accept the nomination.

Not only are dead people voting Democrat, now they’re being nominated for cabinet positions. https://t.co/XQpEteKshf — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 6, 2021

They won’t let him rest in peace.@ComfortablySmug https://t.co/imD5XHgDWs — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) January 6, 2021

man, democrats really do give a lot of power to dead people. https://t.co/2QpaZgDzFq — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2021

No one’s ever really gone. https://t.co/1vZ4oPAnh0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2021

Apparently out of all the possible choices, somebody thought it would be best to use the pick to throw shade at Mitch McConnell

Merrick Garland for AG avoids the awkwardness of not picking him for the next Supreme Court vacancy. https://t.co/V3KuhAQmYM — Thomas Galvin (@ThomasGalvin) January 6, 2021

I don’t think I’d leave a lifetime federal judicial appointment to become AG during horribly contentious times, but congrats to Garland. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 6, 2021

Stay tuned!

