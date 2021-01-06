https://thescoop.us/flashback-leftists-praised-anti-kavanaugh-protestors-who-took-over-capitol-hill-building-in-2018/

When far-left radical communists protesting against the appointment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court took over the Hart Senate Office Building atrium on Capitol Hill on October 4, 2018, leftists on Twitter PRAISED them.

JUST IN: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take over the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/jCIbxhTKeu pic.twitter.com/DkOgzngMh4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018

“THIS is what democracy, patriotism, and heart looks like,” tweeted Twitter user @WendiUnraveled.

“Thank you to everyone able and willing to stand up and speak out.”

THIS is what democracy, patriotism, and heart looks like. Thank you to everyone able and willing to stand up and speak out. — wendi (@WendiUnraveled) October 4, 2018

Twtter user @GMT_0923 tweeted, “So grateful for these protesters! I’m with them in solidarity and spirit!! #KavaNOPE”

So grateful for these protesters! I’m with them in solidarity and spirit!! #KavaNOPE — GTrain (@GMT_0923) October 4, 2018

Another Twitter user @barbn1943 said, “Thank you everyone single one of you! This brings a feeling of pride where I’ve only had disgust this week. Thank you.”

Thank you everyone single one of you! This brings a feeling of pride where I’ve only had disgust this week. Thank you. — GoBluWave 🌟 (@barbn1943) October 5, 2018

Twitter user @RosieE2017 tweeted, “Wish I were there!”

Wish I were there! — Emily Rose (@RosieE2017) October 4, 2018

