There were four deaths as a result of the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after a pro-Trump rally and more than 52 people have been arrested so far, Metro D.C. police said.

Of the 52 arrests, 47 were due to violations of the curfew that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser set on Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported that one woman, an Air Force veteran, died after getting shot by police during the protest and three others “died as a result of medical emergencies.”

A petrol bomb or “molotov cocktail” was uncovered near the Capitol building on the day of the protests. In addition, two pipe bombs were discovered by law enforcement at the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee.

