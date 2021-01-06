https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/franklin-graham-u-s-sins-stench-nostrils-creator/

The American vote system, the 2020 results of which remain under challenge in multiple courts, first apparently gave the office of president to Democrat Joe Biden, whose recent epiphany about abortion now has him supporting the killing of the unborn almost without limit.

Now voters in Georgia, based on preliminary totals, apparently have given two Senate seats to Democrats who are part of the “demonic-driven abortion agenda.”

The result, according to Franklin Graham, chief of the worldwide Christian ministry Samaritan’s Purse?

“God’s judgment is coming.”

TRENDING: Trump declares Georgia election ‘illegal and invalid,’ points to ‘unconstitutional’ decree

On social media, even as the final counts for the Georgia Senate runoff elections were being continued, he wrote, “The votes are in, but is the election over? I have no clue. I guess we just have to wait and see. But I do know that we need to pray for our nation.

“We are in trouble,” he continued. “I believe God’s judgment is coming, for the sins of our nation are great and they are a stench in the nostrils of our Creator.”

He earlier had urged voters to reject that “demonic-driven abortion agenda” of the Democratic Party.

Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue faced challenger Jon Ossoff in one race, and incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faced Raphael Warnock in the other.

Do you agree with Franklin Graham on this issue? 100% (22 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Graham was responding to Planned Parenthood’s praise of Warnock. The abortion-industry giant called him a champion for reproductive rights.

“Truthfully translated, that means Raphael Warnock champions the killing of babies in the safety of a mother’s womb through abortion,” Graham wrote on Facebook.

“I hope the church and all Georgians will see through this demonic-driven abortion agenda,” he said. “This is not just a political issue, it is a moral and biblical issue. We need leadership in our nation that sees the wisdom in defending life.”

Noting the impact of the race on the whole nation, he urged Americans to join him “in praying that candidates who support life – note the murder of babies in the womb – will be elected.”

Graham, the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, noted Warnock tweeted he supports “reproductive justice.”

“Justice? What an ironic term to use. Abortion represents the biggest, most significant INJUSTICE of our time in history—genocide of entire masses of babies,” Graham said.

Earlier, Graham urged people to believe President Trump when he charges that the 2020 election was stolen.

After all, when Trump said he was spied on by the Barack Obama administration, he was right, the evangelical leader wrote on Facebook.

And when he said there was no collusion with Russia, he was right.

“When President Trump says that this election has been rigged or stolen, I tend to believe him. He has a track record of being right. Pray for President Trump, pray for Joe Biden, and pray for our nation—that we will get through this, and for God’s will be done,” Graham said.

Congress took up the issue of the Electoral College votes, which remain under challenge in the courts, on Wednesday.

Graham noted Trump said the government was spying on him.

“The media said that he was paranoid. The Obama administration and the Democrats said that this was an absolute lie and that Donald Trump was not fit to be president, only for us to find out later that the U.S. government did spy on Donald Trump, and what he had said was in fact true,” Graham said.

“Then we spent the next two years with the president under investigation for collusion with the Russians. The president said there was no collusion, but night after night, the media and the Democrats said there was collusion. After an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, it turned out to be false—there was no collusion. President Trump was right again.

“Then the Democrats impeached him over a phone call. The president has been maligned, falsely accused, and attacked on every front since before the election in 2016,” he said.

Regarding Biden, Graham has urged his social media followers to pray for him.

“As we approach a transition in the leadership of our government in Washington, it is critically important for followers of Jesus Christ to pray for those who will be making decisions that impact the future of our nation,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Just because we might not have voted for someone doesn’t mean that we get a pass to not pray for them. The Bible instructs us to pray for all of our leaders—’all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior’ (1 Timothy 2:2-3). We must not give up or waver,” Graham wrote.

“Pray for President-elect Joe Biden, that he would not be swayed by the voices of self-interest, but that he would listen to the still small voice of Almighty God,” he said.

Graham said he’s thankful for the accomplishments of the past four years.

“People have asked if I am disappointed about the election,” he said on Facebook. “When I think about my answer, I have to say honestly, that I am grateful—grateful to God that for the last four years He gave us a president who protected our religious liberties; grateful for a president who defended the lives of the unborn, standing publicly against abortion and the bloody smear it has made on our nation; grateful for a president who nominated conservative judges to the Supreme Court and to our federal courts; grateful for a president who built the strongest economy in 70 years with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years before the pandemic; grateful for a president who strengthened and supported our military; grateful for a president who stood against ‘the swamp’ and the corruption in Washington; grateful for a president who supported law and order and defended our police.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

