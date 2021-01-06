https://www.lifezette.com/2021/01/georgia-results-arent-final-but-liberals-already-pushing-justice-stephen-breyer-to-retire-from-the-supreme-court/

With at least one Georgia Senate runoff still too close to call, liberals are already making a move to pressure Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer into retirement, so a Democrat majority may choose his replacement.

As has been reported, Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of one Georgia Senate run-off race by several outlets – though Republican Kelly Loeffler refuses to concede.

In the other race, Jon Ossoff (D) currently leads David Perdue (R) by over 12,000 votes in another.

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: Chris Wallace Whines That It’s ‘Kind Of Sad’ That Republicans Are Not Accepting Biden Win

While Democrats regaining control of the Senate seems like a strong possibility, it isn’t official. But that isn’t stopping the radical left from trying to get a younger liberal on the Court while they have the opportunity.

Politico reports that a group known as Demand Justice is praising the 82-year-old Breyer, but they’ve “encouraged him to make way for a younger liberal replacement and to do it early in Joe Biden’s first term.”

And, as per usual with our friends on the left, the goal isn’t to replace him with a justice based on their credentials, their goal is to replace him with somebody based on the color of their skin and their gender … which is extremely racist and sexist.

“History will remember him (Breyer) even more fondly if he ends up playing a critical role in ensuring the appointment of the first Black woman to the Court,” the group said in a statement.

“Timing his retirement in the coming year would guarantee that opportunity.”

If the Dems control the Senate then they should send a message to Justice Stephen Breyer to the effect that “with all due respect to your service to the country, you better resign on January 21 mother fucker.” — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 6, 2021

MORE NEWS: Donald Jr. And Eric Trump Declare War On Republican Party For Not Doing Enough To Overturn Election Results

RELATED: Mourning In America: Warnock Wins, Loeffler Refuses to Concede, Democrats On Verge Of Controlling Senate

Liberals Want Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire

As Politico writes, calls for Breyer’s retirement “illustrates how the left-wing of the party feels immediately emboldened to push Biden now that a Democratic Senate majority seems likely.”

Perhaps they also have learned from the past.

A New York Times report from this past September indicates the daughter of Ruth Bader Ginsburg believed the late Justice “wanted the first female president to name her successor,” an opportunity that never came to pass when President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Demand Justice reminds Breyer that “it would be wise to” retire quickly “because the window may prove a narrow one.”

Rumors surfaced over the summer that the Trump administration was preparing for Justice Clarence Thomas, who is 72-years-old and the longest-serving member of the Court, to retire.

Now, conservatives must hope Thomas waits until a Republican president takes over.

The three youngest justices on the Supreme Court are Neil Gorsuch (53), Brett Kavanaugh (55), and Amy Coney Barrett (48), all conservative and Constitutionalist-leaning, and all appointed by President Trump.

You can see why the left is hoping to infuse young blood onto the court, as justices appointed at a younger age tend to serve for decades.

I’m so stressed… Supreme court packing? DC a state? Immigration? Medicare for all? Higher taxes on the middle- class? The biggest fundamental leftist changes we’ve ever seen in America are just around the corner. The fight isn’t over, we have a voice that can’t be ignored. — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) January 6, 2021

RELATED: Trump Supporters Confront Mitt Romney At Airport, Start Chanting ‘Traitor’

Packing the Court

Aside from trying to force out elder members of the Supreme Court, the extreme left has made it quite clear they will at least consider packing the Supreme Court as a means to blunt the ruling of the conservative majority.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris both played coy about their intent on the matter, making it all the more obvious it was a platform worth pursuing.

Biden wouldn’t reveal his position per se until after the election, but did say he would convene a national commission to study the court system.

WATCH: In an interview with Joe Biden for @60Minutes, @CBSEveningNews‘ @NorahODonnell pressed Biden on his position on so-called “court packing.” It’s a controversial proposal that would add justices to the Supreme Court, from its current nine. More Sunday on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/iFvatE6ZP6 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 22, 2020

“We are on the verge of a crisis of confidence in the Supreme Court,” Harris told Politico. “We have to take this challenge head-on, and everything is on the table to do that.”

That table now is being tended to by a Democrat-controlled Congress.

This piece originally appeared in ThePoliticalInsider.com and is used by permission.

Read more at ThePoliticalInsider.com:

Kamala Harris’ Story About Wanting ‘Fweedom’ As A Toddler Goes Horribly Wrong As She’s Accused of Plagiarism

Josh Hawley Slams ‘Antifa Scumbags’ Who Targeted His Home With Wife And Newborn Inside

The Entire ‘Squad’ – Now With Two New Members – Votes Pelosi For Speaker

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

