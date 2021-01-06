https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/06/georgia-runoff-officially-called-for-jon-ossoff-senate-flips-blue-with-kamala-harris-as-tiebreaker/

His win had been projected earlier, but we’re just now seeing official calls that Jon Ossoff has defeated Sen. David Perdue in Georgia’s runoff election.

Jamie Dupree notes that the race wasn’t close enough to force a recount.

