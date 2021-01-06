https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532944-gop-lawmaker-on-violence-at-capitol-this-is-a-coup-attempt

Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerTrump Georgia call divides House GOP Perdue defends Trump over call pressuring Georgia secretary of state Georgia elections board member says Trump could be charged for soliciting election fraud MORE (R-Ill.) condemned the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday, calling the demonstrations by President Trump Donald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE‘s supporters “a coup attempt.”

The GOP lawmaker, who has been vocal about his opposition to challenging the Electoral College results, slammed the demonstrators entering the Capitol.

“This is a coup attempt,” Kinzinger posted.

This is a coup attempt. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

His tweet comes as the U.S. Capitol Police locked down the Capitol building and evacuated multiple congressional buildings as the demonstrations became increasingly more violent.

Protesters breached the Capitol building shortly after 2 p.m., leading the House and the Senate to temporarily stop their debates on the Electoral College certification.

Vice President Pence was removed from the Senate amid the unrest. Lawmakers have been instructed to get down in their chairs, and the doors of the House chamber were locked.

Trump called his supporters to rally in Washington, D.C., on the day Congress was slated to certify the Electoral College vote that designates Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE as president-elect.

He spoke earlier Wednesday at a protest and acknowledged that rallygoers were going to march toward the Capitol to encourage lawmakers not to certify the vote.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically, make your voices heard today,” he said.

