Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) responded to the massive crowd of protesters on the Capitol grounds, where some have managed to get inside the building, calling it “mob demand.”

To those storming the Capitol – I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, under God, to the Constitution by mob demand. #StandUpForAmerica — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 6, 2021

He also tweeted that he supports Vice President Mike Pence as it relates to a statement he issued today, stating that his loyalty lies with the Constitution and his oath of office.

Congress is expected today during a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

