On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) stated that the “relentless message of, oh, it’s rigged. It’s stolen” hurt Republicans in the Georgia Senate race. And that Sens. David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) couldn’t make a closing argument that they would be a check on the Biden administration “because they could not concede that a Biden administration would exist.”

Gallagher said, “I think, in some ways, Perdue and Loeffler were robbed of their most effective closing argument, which is that they would act as a check and balance on a highly progressive Biden administration. In part, because they could not concede that a Biden administration would exist. And I can’t help but think that that muddled the message. And if the lesson we derive from this instead is, oh, no, the same corrupt Republican officials that fixed the presidential election fixed this election, I’m just not sure we’re going to understand exactly what happened.”

Gallagher continued that part of the reason why Republicans struggled with suburban voters and some Republican voters didn’t vote “is because of that relentless message of, oh, it’s rigged. It’s stolen.”

He later added, “In my mind, the only way we lose if we go further down this road of a Republican civil war. I mean, that’s kind of what you saw in Georgia, right? You had the governor and Trump fighting with each other and the secretary of state, and it just muddled the message of, we cannot give President Biden and the Democratic Party, which is beholden to the far left, a blank check.”

