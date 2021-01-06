http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xKxTyBPUmAs/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “After the Bell,” Rep. French Hill (R-AR) said President Donald Trump “has to bear some responsibility” for the riots at the Capitol and that his “tweets and his one-minute video were late and inadequate.”

Hill said, “I thought President Trump’s tweets and his one-minute video were late and inadequate. Because anyone who has encouraged people to march on the Capitol and encouraged them to say that the election was stolen and that somehow the vice president of the United States and the House and Senate can overturn the elections from November 3, that’s just raising expectations and creating a false narrative. And so, anyone who’s done that and contributed to that breeds frustration and contempt for the American system and our great republic. And so, the president has to bear some responsibility for the actions this afternoon after his remarks at noon.”

