During a statement on Wednesday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) slammed the riots at the Capitol as “a coup attempt,” and stated that President Donald Trump “incited this coup, encouraged it, and did little to protect the Capitol and the Constitution.”

Kinzinger said, “My fellow Americans, what we all saw today at the U.S. Capitol is not the America that stands as a beacon of freedom and hope for the world. The storming of the Capitol was a coup attempt, with the purpose of overturning the election of a duly-elected president. The current president incited this coup, encouraged it, and did little to protect the Capitol and the Constitution. I stand to reject this chaos and to condemn the president for allowing it to happen.”

He added, “In the past two months, the president has encouraged conspiracy theories, threatened elected officials, and bullied the entire Republican Party to overthrow the will of the people. This authoritarian bullying is what the Founders feared, and it’s not what the GOP stands for. He is no longer the leader of our party, and our party must reject these treasonous acts if we are to ever win back the trust of a majority of this country.”

Kinzinger concluded, “Please join me in restoring the GOP to a party that protects and defends the Constitution, law, and order.”

