As protesters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) pulled a wooden leg off a stand inside the House Chamber in case he needed to defend himself.

Breitbart News spoke with Nehls, former Sheriff of Fort Bend County, Texas, who said the events of the day were “uncalled for.”

He added, “I mean, breaching that building, trying to storm the sacred hall, it’s just not the way we should be conducting business.”

Nehls went on to explain that he was inside the House Chamber when things got crazy, and just inside the doors, there were bottles of hand sanitizer on stands with wooden legs.

He said, “The other Congressman broke a leg off and I broke another one off to use it in case they breached the door.”

Earlier in the day, Breitbart News noted Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-AL) tweet that Reps. had been instructed to “hide behind chairs” in case of intruders.

.@RepGosar finishes speech…then House recessed, again. Instructions hollered: Stay in place in Chamber until Capitol secure! Apparently, rioters overwhelmed Capitol Police. Hollered demonstration in balcony! Capitol Police: if intruders, hide behind chairs. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 6, 2021

Ironically, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has pledged to carry a gun for self-defense in D.C.

On December 23, 2020, Boebert told Breitbart News, “I’ve already gone through the concealed carry firearm courses to obtain a Washington, DC, permit.”

Boebert added, “I am my security.”

