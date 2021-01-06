http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/URRLH9alzgY/

During an interview on the Fox News Channel on Wednesday, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) denounced the riots at the U.S. Capitol as “unacceptable and a sad day for the country.”

Waltz said, “I just want to say, Dana, this is despicable. This is not who we are as a country. We were debating this through debate and discussion…members were objecting to people’s concerns. But there is no place for violence. I’ve served in places overseas in Africa and Afghanistan and other [places], where violence is how we solve our disputes. Not here in America. … This is unacceptable and a sad day for the country.”

