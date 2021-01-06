https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gov-inslees-mansion-surrounded/
Incredible scenes from the lawn of Jay Inslee’s mansion… Patriots stand tall from coast to coast…
Protestors now on the lawn of Gov. Inslee’s mansion #olympiaprotest pic.twitter.com/MgwtlLZmst
— Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) January 6, 2021
Video shows the exact moment protesters broke through the front gates of the governor’s mansion in Olympia. Protesters are now back outside the gates and Governor Jay Inslee is in a secure location.
Watch live coverage of the protests in Olympia: https://t.co/qZtI7pTHi7 pic.twitter.com/6OSpmJVwQB
— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) January 6, 2021
#YouTookAnOath chants yelled at officers at the front door of #Inslee’s mansion pic.twitter.com/gyDvIPrZqr
— Kreately (@KreatelyMedia) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: Protesters enter the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion in Washington state. State Patrol says Governor Inslee is safe pic.twitter.com/dxm0szUi67
— BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021
“Nobody leaves until we get what we want from now on. No more. No more speeches. No more waving flags. Inslee is in the wrong!”