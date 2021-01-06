https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gov-inslees-mansion-surrounded/

Posted by Kane on January 6, 2021 11:29 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Incredible scenes from the lawn of Jay Inslee’s mansion… Patriots stand tall from coast to coast…

“Nobody leaves until we get what we want from now on. No more. No more speeches. No more waving flags. Inslee is in the wrong!”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...