Trump supporters have stormed the House of Representatives. This put a halt to the Electoral College vote as Sen. James Lankford announced that “protestors are in the building.”

President Trump called for peace, saying “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters broke through windows of the Capitol building, which is on lockdown.

Shocking scenes in D.C. show Trump supporters smashing windows and breaking inside the Capitol building, which is on lockdown. The Mayor has announced an emergency curfew. pic.twitter.com/LIc2qMIlqp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

It was reported by Matt Fuller, Congressional reporter for HuffPo, that guns were drawn in the Senate chamber.

Guns drawn in the chamber. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

The Blaze‘s Elijah Shaffer was with the group of protestors who stormed the building. They made their way to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, where they found out just how quickly staff had left the premises.

He wrote: “I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building

“To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution”

BREAKING: I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution pic.twitter.com/m24YjtWIXh — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

After a protest on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, a group of Trump supporters entered the building and made their way to the Congressional chamber. They broke windows and knocked down doors, storming into the main legislative chambers.

“Trump supporters attempting to break a door inside the U.S. Capitol” — video from https://t.co/rAZK1xtj6B pic.twitter.com/8tAFaJ1Zr2 — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters were in the statuary outside the Senate chamber. The scene was chaotic as protestors broke into the Capitol, made their way onto the House floor, and into legislative offices.

“Trump supporters break into the U.S. Capitol Building after storming the police line here in DC” — https://t.co/6o3DG9PCVz pic.twitter.com/h0tVCMaVJy — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) January 6, 2021

Once there, they attempted to get through the door, and were able to do it.

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Protestors have entered the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/dzaDGn5MoC — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021

The Capitol went into lockdown.

A dense group of protestors has shattered the windows of the Capitol. We can hear roaring chants of “USA” outside. pic.twitter.com/ky1vsckY2P — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021

The protest on Wednesday came as Congress had convened to certify the Electoral College votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden. A rally for President Trump today in Washington, DC, garnered supporters, many of whom were intent on finding a way to overturn the election results or to have an investigation into allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities in key battleground states.

Vie President Pence was considered the last line of defense against the Congressional certification that would put Biden in the White House, but Pence issues a statement that he did not have that authority. He ended his statement “So Help Me God.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.