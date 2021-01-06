https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-a-small-group-of-trump-supporters-have-entered-the-capitol-building

Trump supporters have stormed the House of Representatives. This put a halt to the Electoral College vote as Sen. James Lankford announced that “protestors are in the building.”

President Trump called for peace, saying “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Trump supporters broke through windows of the Capitol building, which is on lockdown.

It was reported by Matt Fuller, Congressional reporter for HuffPo, that guns were drawn in the Senate chamber.

The Blaze‘s Elijah Shaffer was with the group of protestors who stormed the building. They made their way to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, where they found out just how quickly staff had left the premises.

He wrote: “I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building

“To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution”

After a protest on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, a group of Trump supporters entered the building and made their way to the Congressional chamber. They broke windows and knocked down doors, storming into the main legislative chambers.

Trump supporters were in the statuary outside the Senate chamber. The scene was chaotic as protestors broke into the Capitol, made their way onto the House floor, and into legislative offices.

Once there, they attempted to get through the door, and were able to do it.

The Capitol went into lockdown.

The protest on Wednesday came as Congress had convened to certify the Electoral College votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden. A rally for President Trump today in Washington, DC, garnered supporters, many of whom were intent on finding a way to overturn the election results or to have an investigation into allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities in key battleground states.

Vie President Pence was considered the last line of defense against the Congressional certification that would put Biden in the White House, but Pence issues a statement that he did not have that authority. He ended his statement “So Help Me God.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

