https://www.dailywire.com/news/guns-drawn-in-house-chamber-during-armed-stand-off

A group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Wednesday while Congress was in session, forcing security to evacuate lawmakers from the building and prompting an armed stand-off at the door of the House chamber.

A small group of security could be seen with guns drawn at the front of the House door, which appears barricaded with a large piece of wooden furniture, according to a photo shared by Huffington Post congressional reporter Matt Fuller. He added that the security was attempting to “talk down” the people on the other side of the House door.

They’re still trying to talk the protestors down. pic.twitter.com/iQVjMBXQeC — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

A group of Trump supporters also entered the Senate chamber, which appeared to be otherwise empty.

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

Footage aired live on MSNBC showed a group of people escorting an injured person, who was covered in blood, out of the Capitol on a stretcher. An apparent medic can be seen pumping the injured person’s chest repeatedly. It’s unclear how they were injured.

Graphic video: A person covered in blood is rolled out of the Capitol on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/z09BHbskRh — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 6, 2021

This is a breaking new story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

