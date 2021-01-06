https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532948-guns-drawn-tear-gas-deployed-amid-protests-at-capitol

Law enforcement drew their firearms and deployed tear gas amid protests at the Capitol building Wednesday during Congress’s certification of the Electoral College results.

Officers were seen with their weapons drawn inside the House chamber, appearing to point them at demonstrators outside the door leading into the historic room. Glass from the door was broken, and law enforcement barricaded the entrance.

Chaotic video from inside the House Chamber shows law enforcement with guns drawn, attempting to keep pro-Trump supporters from breaching the door to the floor. https://t.co/Y4pvTbDHuo pic.twitter.com/U5TbFg1ose — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2021

Senators have been evacuated from the premises among the chaos, and House members have been moved off the floor of the chamber. Lawmakers and reporters in the area have been told to put on gas masks, and some members were overheard by the press pool praying and calling their families to inform them that they are safe.

At one point, a protester made it up to the dais in the Senate chamber, shouting “Trump won the election,” according to a reporter on the scene.

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The storming of the Capitol comes as scores of supporters of President TrumpDonald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE descend on the Capitol to protest Congress’s joint session to certify the Electoral College results President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE winning the November election.

The president sent out three tweets as the protests ramped up, one savaging Vice President Pence as not having “the courage” to block the certification in his ceremonial role overseeing the process and another asking his supporters to support Capitol Police.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” he said in the second message.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” he added in a third post.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Before the demonstrators stormed the Capitol building, they were seen clashing with law enforcement at the scene to try to breach the barriers that had been erected.

