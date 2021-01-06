https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532992-hawley-condemns-capitol-violence-amid-accusations-of-incitement

Sen. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleyAre Republicans tilting at windmills with their electoral challenge? Police say protest outside Hawley home not ‘that big of a deal’ More than 170 top business executives urge Congress to certify Biden’s win MORE (R-Mo.) said that “the violence must end” at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a statement that only briefly alluded to his own push to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line,” Hawley said in the statement. “The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job.”

The statement came after pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol and clashed with police, interrupting Congress’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE’s victory. Hawley was the first of at least 13 senators to announce he planned to object to the certification, a process which will not prevent Biden from taking office but which will trigger hours of debate and a formal vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawley was criticized as having played a role in inciting the mobs, particularly after a photo surfaced of him gesturing to a crowd of demonstrators in solidarity earlier in the day.

“The picture (among many) we will all remember from what we’ve witnessed today @HawleyMO— you are @realDonaldTrump’s symbol of this sedition,” former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The picture (among many) we will all remember from what we’ve witnessed today @HawleyMO — you are @realDonaldTrump’s symbol of this sedition. https://t.co/4JzBDp8r6p — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 6, 2021

Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroCHC Chair Castro nominates ‘Selena’ for National Film Registry Two headstones with swastikas removed from Texas veterans cemetery 150 House Democrats support Biden push to reenter Iran nuclear deal MORE (D-Texas), meanwhile, called for the resignation of both Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzAre Republicans tilting at windmills with their electoral challenge? More than 170 top business executives urge Congress to certify Biden’s win Trump election fight puts Pence in no-win situation MORE (R-Texas), who also supported the objection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulTrump pressure campaign splits 2024 GOP contenders Electoral College fight splits GOP as opposition grows to election challenge Republican infighting on election intensifies MORE (R-Ky.), one of several GOP senators who has said he will not back the objection, did not criticize Hawley directly, but said in a tweet that the violence at the Capitol was the logical outcome of “establishing a precedent that Congress can overturn elections.”

Boy, was I right. Chaos. Anarchy. It’s wrong and un-American. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

