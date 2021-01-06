https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/go-dekalb-county-georgia-re-scanning-advance-ballots-memory-card-issue/

Scandal-plagued DeKalb County is rescanning advance ballots in Georgia’s senate race because of a “memory card issue.”

DeKalb County fired an election manager after a series of errors in the audit of ballots in November.

Scan em till you win em is Georgia’s motto. — Lauren (@OffTheChartsTx) January 6, 2021

“Due to technical issues, the remaining 19,000 ballots must be manually scanned in order to be tabulated and added to the total vote count. Georgia’s voting system provides built-in safeguards, in the form of paper ballots that allow us to quickly process ballots that are electronically cast,” the county said in a statement shared by Alec McQuade of 11 Alive News. “These outstanding paper ballots are currently being scanned and the tabulation will be completed as quickly as possible and in compliance with state guidelines.”

that allow us to quickly process ballots that are electronically cast. These outstanding paper ballots are currently being scanned and the tabulation will be completed as quickly as possible and in compliance with state guidelines.” (2/2) — Alec (@AlecMcQuade) January 6, 2021

CNN reporter Nick Valencia tweeted that 19,000 ballots in DeKalb “‘must be manually scanned in order to be tabulated and added to the total vote count’ due to technical issues.”

BREAKING- Remaining 19,000 ballots in DeKalb County “must be manually scanned in order to be tabulated and added to the total vote count” due to technical issues: DeKalb County Elections Director — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) January 6, 2021

A county statement in November when the election manager was fired said that, “it has come to our attention that a DeKalb VRE manager, who is now a former employee, failed to follow our established protocols and blatantly disregarded the required processes we utilize to account for and record all legal and verified ballots.”

DeKalb County election observers also caught an impossible batch of votes for Joe Biden.

Had this counting error not been discovered, Biden would have gained enough votes from this one batch alone to cancel out Trump’s gains from Fayette, Floyd and Walton. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 18, 2020

GEORGIA.🗳️ DEKALB COUNTY. It’s not going to stop with 170K votes (after we were told it was 130K). There’s *ANOTHER* 20K votes yet to be uploaded in Dekalb County. More Georgia miracles! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 6, 2021

