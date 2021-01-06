https://www.theblaze.com/news/hillary-clinton-mocks-mitch-mcconnell

In the wake of what appears to be a Democratic sweep in the Georgia runoff election — which would give Democrats control of the U.S. Senate — former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton couldn’t help herself and joined a massive leftist chorus on social media, which plunged verbal daggers into conservatives far and wide.

But Clinton had a special target in mind: Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Because if the Georgia leads hold, McConnell no longer will be majority leader — and Clinton reminded him of that fact on Twitter:

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” the former Secretary of State mocked.

What was the reaction?

While Clinton surely has scads of Twitter fans who loved her hearty jab — it has garnered more than 270,000 likes in less than three hours — many others saw a prime opportunity to mock the former first lady right back:

“Hillary ‘Will Never Be President’ Clinton,” one commenter offered.

“Criminal tampering with evidence, lying about Benghazi, bleachbit computers, smashing cell phones, and not being worth a stolen election Hillary,” another commenter said. “Are you and your staff assisting in destroying election evidence? It would be stupid for the party not to use a pro …”

“Has Been Washed Up Secretary of State Hil Clinton, who had patriots and an ambassador killed,” another user noted. “What a resume.”

“Citizen Hillary Clinton…. don’t act like you are some leader of people or of a cause,” another user asserted. “You want what stuffs your pockets. You don’t offer anything to society in the way of goods and services and yet make millions off the backs of hard working Americans.”

“Donald Trump served as President. YOU will never be president. Ever,” another commenter said.

“It certainly doesn’t keep her from fantasizing that she’s still relevant,” another user added to the previous tweet. “Bitter old hag.”

“‘Twice’ Not Elected President of the United States Hillary Clinton,” another commenter quipped.

“Side chick Hillary Clinton,” yet another user noted.

“And Hillary lost; bad, bad sore loser because she has not shut her effing mouth in 4 years,” another commenter said.

No love lost

Clinton and McConnell have locked horns before. In fact, just a few months back, McConnell called Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court a “wonderful birthday present” for Clinton.

“It was a wonderful birthday present for Hillary Clinton to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday night on her birthday,” McConnell said during a campaign stop in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, the New York Post reported. “Oh, I’m sure she was so grateful, so grateful.”

It should come as no surprise that Clinton — who turned 73 years old — was not particularly in favor of the confirmation of Barrett, a deeply religious conservativ, whose presence on the high court following Trump’s nomination tipped the balance further away from liberal justices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

