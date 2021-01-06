https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/532884-hillary-clinton-trolls-mcconnell-senate-minority-leader

Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonFeehery: The great schism Hillary Clinton: ‘What we’re seeing right now is a president with nothing left to lose” The biggest example of media malfeasance in 2020 is… MORE jabbed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump On The Money: Wall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs | Seven states sue regulator over ‘true lender’ rule on interest rates | 2021 deficit on track to reach .3 trillion Trump pressure campaign splits 2024 GOP contenders MORE (R-Ky.) on Twitter after Democrats were projected to win at least one of the two Senate runoff races in Georgia this week.

Winning both of the Georgia seats would give Democrats control of the upper chamber, a fact the former presidential nominee highlighted on Twitter:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

Democrats are set to control at minimum 49 seats in the Senate after Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority MORE (R-Ga.) in a special election to fill the remainder of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonStocks rise as Wall Street watches Georgia Senate races Loeffler to challenge Electoral College results Wednesday Trump renominates Judy Shelton in last-ditch bid to reshape Fed MORE’s (R-Ga.) term.

Georgia’s second Senate runoff race between Republican David Perdue David PerdueThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Warnock declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call MORE, whose term officially ended Sunday, and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has not yet been called by the Associated Press or other news outlets. Ossoff is currently leading Perdue by more than 17,000 votes in Georgia with 98 percent of the vote in, CNN reported Wednesday morning.

If Ossoff wins the runoff election against Perdue, the Senate will be split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Warnock declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call MORE will be able to cast tie-breaking votes following President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE’s inauguration later this month.

A slate of Democratic officials also mocked McConnell about the potential change in Senate leadership on Tuesday after the polls closed in the Peach State.

Just practicing: Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell. Sounding very, very good. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 6, 2021

Current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerJoy Behar spars with Meghan McCain: ‘I did not miss you’ while you were on maternity leave COVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform Ocasio-Cortez on challenging Schumer: ‘I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress’ MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday declared himself the Senate “majority leader,” asserting that Democrats have regained control of the upper chamber.

“It feels like a brand new day. For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate — and that will be very good for the American people,” Schumer said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

