https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/06/hillary-clinton-trolls-senate-minority-leader-mitch-mcconnell-and-then-the-reminders-start-flowing/

As we told you earlier, Decision Desk HQ has called both Georgia Senate runoffs for the Democrats, which would make the Senate a 50/50 split, with the VP being the deciding vote in the event of a tie.

Among Democrats doing some gloating and trolling is Hillary Clinton:

Hillary’s tweet throwing out some shade at the Republicans immediately came under some different shade:

If Clinton wants to talk about current political status, people were happy to help provide the full picture:

Not that she’s been bitter about never having made it to the White House or anything. *Eye roll*

Any port in a long storm!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...