Left-wing Hollywood celebrities are gushing over Stacey Abrams following Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia, calling her a “superhero,” a “goddess,” and even saying that her face belongs on the $20 bill.

In the weeks leading up to the runoffs, Stacey Abrams played a central role in corralling Hollywood talent in the service of Georgia Democrats. Abrams participated in a slew of celebrity fundraisers intended to help candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, including a Star Trek reunion, a Supernatural cast party, and a Broadway-themed celebration, starring Rob Reiner and Whoopi Goldberg.

Abrams also played an instrumental role in actors Kumail Nanjiani and Sophia Bush’s effort to get out the minority vote for Georgia Democrats.

Now the stars — the vast majority of whom have no personal connection to Georgia — are lining up to kiss the ring of the failed gubernatorial candidate as Georgia Democrats claim victory in the state’s hotly contested Senate races.

Batman star Michael Keaton tweeted: “What Stacey Abrams has done is inestimable and patriotic and heroic!”

What Stacey Abrams has done is inestimable and patriotic and heroic!

“Like an old sweet song….” — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 6, 2021

The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo called her a “real superhero” who is “once against saving us all.”

.@staceyabrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all. pic.twitter.com/rOEFUM63Hs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

Comedian Chelsea Handler demanded a statue of Abrams be erected in Georgia.

It’s time for a new statues in the state of Georgia. start with Stacey Abrams, Latosha Brown, a little splash of white male decency, Raffensberger, and all of Georgia’s voting heroes. This is a beautiful day in the history of America and just what we needed to come out of 2020. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 6, 2021

Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close was euphoric in an Instagram post: “I am celebrating the vision, passion and brilliance of Stacey Abrams.” In the video, she also called Abrams a true “heroine.”

Cher declared that Abrams is a “goddess.”

STACEY ABRAMS IS A

GODDESS 🙌🏾🙌🏼 — Cher (@cher) January 6, 2021

Actor Jeffrey Wright suggested that Abrams be put in charge of the Democratic party.

Is @StaceyAbrams running the Democratic Party yet? If not, what’s taking so long? — Jeffrey Georgia On My Mind Wright (@jfreewright) January 6, 2021

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal used similar expletives to express their admiration for Abrams.

“I’m not optimistic or pessimistic. I’m determined.”

-Stacey Fucking Abrams. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) January 6, 2021

STACEY MOTHER ******* ABRAMS!!!!!! — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) January 6, 2021

Hollywood siblings Patricia Arquette and Rosanna Arquette both heaped praise on the failed gubernatorial candidate.

Gratitude to all the activists the organizers and volunteers who’ve worked so hard to help make history tonight God Bless America and Stacey Abrams 🇺🇸 now the real work begins. 😷😷✊🏿🏳️‍🌈💙👏👏 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 6, 2021

Thirtysomething star Ken Olin said Abrams’ face belongs on the $20 bill.

They should put @staceyabrams on the $20 bill. — ken olin (@kenolin1) January 6, 2021

Comedian Sandra Bernhard tweeted her thanks to Abrams, claiming “we have saved our democracy.”

with the strength & fortitude of our sisters @staceyabrams @MsLaToshaBrown & so many more we have saved our democracy, punished, pushed to the edge, once again you have risen up to save us from ourselves. thank you warrior women for your fierce brilliance & beauty — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 6, 2021

Comedian and Elizabeth Warren surrogate Billy Eichner tweeted his thanks to Abrams, adding: “forever in your debt.”

Thank you isn’t enough but THANK YOU @staceyabrams @fairfightaction @NewGAProject @nseufot @BlackVotersMtr @GeorgiaDemocrat and every person on the ground in GA who made this happen. Forever in your debt. ❤️🙏 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 6, 2021

Frozen star Josh Gad could barely contain his enthusiasm over Abrams.

You give @staceyabrams whatever she wants World. You just let her have her pick of nice world things. pic.twitter.com/h7SvilRVdb — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander gushed: “God bless Stacey Abrams.”

God bless @staceyabrams and every person and organization that worked the ground game in Georgia. And thank you Georgia! — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 6, 2021

Lost star Daniel Dae Kim also expressed his gratitude to Abrams.

For all you do and all you DID, @staceyabrams. pic.twitter.com/yEE2RXlUfq — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) January 6, 2021

