Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Vice President Pence on Wednesday evening imploring him to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President TrumpDonald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE from office.

Rep. David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineDemocrats urge Biden to address ‘infodemic’ of COVID-19 disinformation, misinformation 46 states and FTC file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook Antitrust, content moderation to dominate tech policy in 2021 MORE (D-R.I.) shared the letter on Twitter writing, “I am sending a letter with

@RepTedLieu and our colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee, calling on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office after today’s events.”

NEW: I am sending a letter with @RepTedLieu and our colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee, calling on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office after today’s events. pic.twitter.com/5VK8DLTLn4 — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 7, 2021

In addition to Cicilline, the letter was signed by Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Steve Cohen Stephen (Steve) Ira CohenStopping the abuse of the pardon power De Blasio mum on whether he’ll block sale of Mets to controversial investor Two ethics groups call on House to begin impeachment inquiry against Barr MORE (Tenn.), Madeleine Dean Madeleine DeanEyes turn to Ocasio-Cortez as she seeks to boost Biden Democrats blister Barr during tense hearing Democratic lawmakers launch ‘Mean Girls’-inspired initiative to promote face masks MORE (Pa.), Ted Deutch Theodore (Ted) Eliot DeutchThis week: Congress poised to buy more time on spending, coronavirus talks Democrats elect Meeks as first Black Foreign Affairs chairman Passing the Seniors Fraud Prevention Act will help protect elderly from criminals MORE (Fla.), Veronica Escobar Veronica Escobar7 surprise moments from a tumultuous year in politics House Democrats push Biden’s Pentagon pick on civilian control of military Hispanic Caucus lobbying Biden for Education nominee MORE (Texas), Sylvia Garcia Sylvia GarciaLawmakers share New Year’s messages: ‘Cheers to brighter days ahead’ Facebook-backed cryptocurrency Libra changes names Katherine Clark secures No. 4 leadership spot for House Democrats MORE (Texas), Sheila Jackson Lee Sheila Jackson LeePocan won’t seek another term as Progressive Caucus co-chair Grand jury charges no officers in Breonna Taylor death Hillicon Valley: Murky TikTok deal raises questions about China’s role | Twitter investigating automated image previews over apparent algorithmic bias | House approves bill making hacking federal voting systems a crime MORE (Texas), Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalWashington state neighbors underscore internal Democratic tensions Former Progressive Caucus co-chair won’t challenge Johnson in 2022 Democrats say more COVID-19 relief needed after current measure becomes law MORE (Wash.), Hank Johnson Henry (Hank) C. JohnsonFive themes to watch during Electoral College battle Hoyer says Trump Georgia call likely criminal, wants ‘serious’ investigation Ocasio-Cortez says Trump’s Georgia call is an impeachable offense MORE (Ga.), Mondaire Jones (N.Y.), Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuTrump’s Georgia call triggers debate on criminal penalties Georgia district attorney says she will ‘enforce the law without fear or favor’ following Trump call Two House Democrats ask Wray to open ‘immediate criminal investigation’ into Trump MORE (Calif.), Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathMaloney vows to overhaul a House Democratic campaign machine ‘stuck in the past’ Record number of Black women elected to Congress in 2020 McBath wins rematch against Handel in Georgia House race MORE (Ga.), Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerHouse chairman to press ahead for McGahn testimony in new year Barr to step down as attorney general Former aide accuses Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment MORE (N.Y.), Joe Neguse Joseph (Joe) NegusePelosi names House Democratic leaders for Electoral College debate House Democrats pick Aguilar as No. 6 leader in next Congress Democrats to determine leaders after disappointing election MORE (Colo.), Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinPelosi names House Democratic leaders for Electoral College debate Rep. Raskin and wife pay tribute to late son who had ‘a perfect heart, a perfect soul’ Pelosi wins Speakership for fourth time in dramatic vote MORE (Md.), Mary Gay Scanlon Mary Gay ScanlonTop Judiciary Democrat’s bill would criminalize threats to election officials Democratic Women’s Caucus members split endorsements for House campaign chief Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE (Pa.), Greg Stanton Gregory (Greg) John StantonChamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night US Chamber of Commerce set to endorse 23 House freshman Democrats Arizona lawmaker warns Pence state may end coronavirus testing due to shortage MORE (Ariz.) and Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellThe biggest example of media malfeasance in 2020 is… 2020’s top political celebrity moments GOP puts pressure on Pelosi over Swalwell MORE (Calif.).

The push to end Trump’s term before Jan. 20 comes just hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as Congress was ratifying the Electoral College votes showing President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE was victorious.

“It is with great sadness that we write to you following the incidents that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol today. As you presided over the U.S. Senate, angry supporters of President Trump attempted an insurrection, illegally storming and breaching the U.S. Capitol building to stop the certification of President-elect Biden’s victory,” the lawmakers wrote.

They went on to cite the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which provides an avenue through which the vice president and Cabinet can remove a sitting president who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“Even in his video announcement this afternoon, President Trump revealed that he is not mentally sound and is still unable to process and accept the results of the 2020 election,” the lawmakers wrote to Pence.

“For the sake of our democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from power. President has shown time and again that he is unwilling to protect our Democracy and carry out the duties of the office.”

