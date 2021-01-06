https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-members-get-tense-exchange-floor-during-overnight-debate-election-results?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The House debate overnight on certifying the 2020 electoral votes became so contentious that two members had to be separated, according to several reports.

The disagreement followed the long delay created by the deadly protests on Capitol Hill in which demonstrators breached the Capitol Building.

The incident on the House floor apparently was sparked by Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb’s official remarks about what started the demonstrations, included that it was “inspired by lies.”

“The same lies that you’re hearing in this room tonight,” Lamb also said.

Reporters covering the overnight event said that Republican lawmakers asked that the comments be struck from the official record, which resulted in a disagreement between Maryland GOP Rep. Andy Harris and Texas Democratic Rep. Colin Allred that almost became physical.

“Fight nearly breaks out between Dem TX Rep Colin Allred & GOP MD Rep Andy Harris in rear of the chamber as House debates PA slate of electors,” tweeted Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram. “Allred is former linebacker for the Tennessee Titans. Nerves are utterly frayed here. Tempers are shot.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

