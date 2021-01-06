https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/trump-can-win-todayin-one-easy-understand-must-watch-video/

With the media’s non-stop efforts to coronate Basement Joe as our next president, and the efforts of activist judges to discredit brave whistleblowers who’ve come forward to share their stories of voter fraud and intimidation they witnessed, it’s difficult to remain hopeful about President Trump’s chances of re-election. It’s hard to imagine good and honest Americans will prevail in their efforts to defeat decades of dirty, organized voter fraud in America. In one brilliant, heartfelt explanation, Michigan patriot Matt Sealy has given Trump supporters some very good reasons to keep hope alive.

In spite of the many setbacks by unfair court rulings and pushback from the media, Democrats, and RINOs, President Trump still has a path to victory.

Watch 100 Percent Fed Up contributor, Matt Sealy, as he explains how Trump can win today:

