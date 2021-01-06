https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/hundreds-thousands-patriots-cheer-fight-trump-americans-want-justice-freedom/
The crowd is approaching a million but the media refuses to share the crowd size.
The crowd is there for President Trump and America. They then begin chanting ‘Fight for Trump’
Crowd yells “Fight For Trump” pic.twitter.com/8oxxyC6Qyr
— Catherine (@catherinedbay) January 6, 2021
Later the President said:
You’ll never take back our country with weakness – you have to be strong!