https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/hundreds-thousands-patriots-cheer-fight-trump-americans-want-justice-freedom/

The crowd is approaching a million but the media refuses to share the crowd size.

The crowd is there for President Trump and America. They then begin chanting ‘Fight for Trump’

TRENDING: Right Side Broadcasting Network Will Be Live Streaming Today’s Events – TRUMP SPEAKING NOW

Later the President said:

You’ll never take back our country with weakness – you have to be strong!

