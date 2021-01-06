https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/not-agree-president-elect-bidens-statement-senator-lindsey-graham/

Senator Lindsey Graham finally feels free to show who he really is. We knew it. He just denied it.

Senator Graham wants a task force, not to look into the election fraud, but to identify those who broke into the Capital today:

Very grateful to front line police but incredibly upset those in charge lost control of the US Capitol. Will not let this go unchallenged. (2/2) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

Earlier Graham tweeted his support for Joe Biden:

I could not agree more with President-elect Biden’s statement to the nation. Time to retake the Capitol, end the violence, & stop the madness. Time to move forward in governing our nation. Our differences are real but the love of our nation overwhelms our differences. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

Graham gave Harris a fist pump after the election:

What a great group our Washington politicians are. Nothing but the best for America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

