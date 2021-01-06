https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/not-agree-president-elect-bidens-statement-senator-lindsey-graham/
Senator Lindsey Graham finally feels free to show who he really is. We knew it. He just denied it.
Senator Graham wants a task force, not to look into the election fraud, but to identify those who broke into the Capital today:
Very grateful to front line police but incredibly upset those in charge lost control of the US Capitol.
Will not let this go unchallenged. (2/2)
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021
Earlier Graham tweeted his support for Joe Biden:
I could not agree more with President-elect Biden’s statement to the nation.
Time to retake the Capitol, end the violence, & stop the madness.
Time to move forward in governing our nation.
Our differences are real but the love of our nation overwhelms our differences.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021
Graham gave Harris a fist pump after the election:
What a great group our Washington politicians are. Nothing but the best for America.