Senator Lindsey Graham finally feels free to show who he really is.  We knew it.  He just denied it.

Senator Graham wants a task force, not to look into the election fraud, but to identify those who broke into the Capital today:

Earlier Graham tweeted his support for Joe Biden:

Graham gave Harris a fist pump after the election:

WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham Gives Kamala Harris a Fist Bump on Senate Floor

What a great group our Washington politicians are.  Nothing but the best for America.

