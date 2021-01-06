https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-ied-found-on-capitol-hill

Police reportedly found an improvised explosive device on the United States Capitol grounds Wednesday, according to reports from most legacy media networks on the scene.

As the Daily Wire reported earlier on Wednesday, a bomb was reportedly found at the Republican National Committee headquarters and a suspicious package was found outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

This is a breaking news story, keep refreshing the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...