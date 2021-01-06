https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-ied-found-on-capitol-hill

Police reportedly found an improvised explosive device on the United States Capitol grounds Wednesday, according to reports from most legacy media networks on the scene.

At least one IED found on the grounds of the US Capitol, reports @NBCNews. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 6, 2021

Pete Williams reports: Several law enforcement officials say at least one improvised explosive device has been found on the US Capitol grounds. We don’t know exactly where. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 6, 2021

An IED was found in the Capitol. These are not protesters. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 6, 2021

As the Daily Wire reported earlier on Wednesday, a bomb was reportedly found at the Republican National Committee headquarters and a suspicious package was found outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

This is a breaking news story, keep refreshing the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.