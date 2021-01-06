https://bongino.com/im-ready-to-come-home-rep-vernon-jones-leaves-democrat-party

Republicans picked up a seat in the Georgia State House of Representatives earlier today.

Speaking live from the “Save America March” outside the White House, the newly-former Democrat Representative Vernon Jones just announced that he’s switching parties.

“I’m ready to go home” he told the crowd. “I’m ready go to go home, to the party of Lincoln. I’m ready to go home to the party of Frederick Douglas. I’m ready to go home to the party of South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. Today, I’m coming home. I’m coming home to the Grand Old Party! I’m officially joining the Republican Party!” Jones continued, to cheers.

The crowd then broke into chants of “USA! USA! USA!”

“We’re gonna take back this country! We’re gonna take back America!” Jones continued.

Watch below:

Jones tweeted afterwards: “Moments ago, I announced that I am officially joining the Republican Party. Now more than ever, the Republican Party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight. I know how to fight.”

Moments ago, I announced that I am officially joining the Republican Party. Now more than ever, the Republican Party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight. I know how to fight. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) January 6, 2021

Amen (and awomen) to that!

