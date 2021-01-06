https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/01/06/insanity-wrap-119-democrats-go-full-radical-nutjob-win-anyway-n1309620

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What did we do to deserve this?

Answer: We don’t have an answer. We just need an existential-level question to ponder to justify our post-election day-drinking.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Karen goes Crazy Train over unmasked coffee drinker

Portland businesses pay the price for Portland government fecklessness

Bill Nye isn’t the only “scientish” in town

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Well, that was a punch to the throat.

Every party has its share of crazies. Sometimes, one or two even get elected to the House of Representatives.

Insanity Wrap has long been of the opinion that local voters send crazies to Congress for the sole reason that they’ll do less damage there in Washington than they would back at home. At the very least, they’re farther away.

But Warnock just got himself elected to the Senate, which still sometimes has the audacity to bill itself as the world’s most august and deliberative legislative assembly.

That ancient — aged, really — legislative body will now make a spot for a Castro-loving, police-defunding, military-disparaging, allegedly wife-abusing student of an anti-white racist.

A radical nutjob, if we may borrow a phrase.

It’s no longer possible to attempt to pretend to deny that “radical nutjob” is about the best the Democrats have to offer as alleged President-elect Joe Asterisk is set to enter the Oval Office long after he entered senescence.

This is who they vote for. This is who they are.

As we write this, Democrats are just a few thousand Fulton County votes, real or conjured, away from control of the Senate.

We’ve been here before, but at least Barack Obama was smooth and smart enough to somewhat tamp down the crazies. Only because it served his Red Diaper Baby agenda, but still.

Now the crazies are out in force and no longer held in check by Obama’s faux moderation.

Hunker down, kids — it’s going to be a long four years.

‘Shut Up, Karen,’ He Explained

These mask-fanatic women from hell started filming & harassing these men for drinking coffee on the train The older one said “I have 70,000 Twitter followers” like the men should be scared 🤣 People have lost their damn minds. If you’re that scared, DON’T TRAVEL— STAY HOME! pic.twitter.com/stivaBDfTR — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) January 5, 2021

Cameras are everywhere.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Downtown Portland businesses face rising insurance costs, decreased coverage after riots

Witness the entirely predictable results of Portland’s city government tolerating partly violent riots on an almost-nightly basis.

They’ll Do to the Nation What They’ve Done for Their Own Cities

If Insanity Wrap had a magic wand, we’d use it for the ultimate good: Preventing Democrats from getting elected to national office until they’ve cleaned up their own cities.

After which, they might as well be Republicans.

Having done the ultimate good, however, then we’d assuredly use our magic wand to conjure up a complete collection of ’80s sex comedies on 4K UHD Blu-Ray, because that’s just how we roll.

And Now, the Abject Apology Portion of the Program

Last week, your very own Insanity Wrap had reason for red-faced embarrassment.

We got caught in a hoax, courtesy of those brilliant “weaponized autists” at 4chan.

This particular fake propaganda piece — you know the one — was typical of 4chan in that it just pushed the envelope enough to gain attention, while not going too far out from the current crazy zeitgeist.

One of the drawbacks to 4chan’s chaotic neutral pranksters losing their public forum is that it’s become even more difficult to suss out the real from the prank.

In other words, Insanity Wrap got fooled despite our best efforts to verify the thing. While we would never be so crass as to name names (and thereby attempt to deflect our well-deserved blame onto someone else), we do take some tiny amount of comfort in the knowledge that we weren’t the only ones.

Still, we’ll try to do better.

But the next time 4chan fools us — and they’re so good, we’re fully prepared for a next time — we’ll do the exact same thing we’re doing today: Apologize to you…

…and salute them.

A Brief Moment of Sanity

“Press does not get to break the law” Antifa camera man Sean Bascom (@baaascom) was arrested at the violent Portland antifa protest in north Portland overnight. pic.twitter.com/QjdHD1PVub — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2021

An antifa “reporter” being held responsible for their own lawbreaking?

In Portland?

There might just be hope for us yet.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Insanity Wrap never had any difficulty believing that the Wuhan Flu might have escaped — or even been set loose from — a bio lab in Communist China.

Because Communists.

We suspect you had no difficulty, either.

So why bring it up now? Because of this gem buried deep in Jim Geraghty’s Tuesday piece for National Review:

Baker is pretty blunt about the fact that many scientists have had these suspicions, or at least concerns, since the beginning of the pandemic, but didn’t want to speak publicly about the possibility of a lab accident while the Trump administration was touting the same idea

Got that?

Scientists would rather blunt their understanding of the virus — and yours — because Orange Man Bad.

It’s better, apparently, to deny science than to allow Orange Man Bad any credit.

Because science.

You’d expect this kind of thing from TV “scientish” Bill Nye, but…

…nope, Insanity Wrap is all out of buts for this kind of thing.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

You got what you wanted in Georgia. Time to zip it. https://t.co/AhqRNMe8Fz — RBe (@RBPundit) January 6, 2021

Actually, Lin Wood is pretty much the craziest person in the world on any day.

One More Thing…

(Seen on MeWe.)

Insanity Wrap just hates it when people mistergender other people.

Mostly though we hope to have ended this with something you could at least get a small smile from.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

