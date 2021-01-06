https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/time-scuttle-corrupt-gop/

As conservatives and other patriots across the country wait with bated breath, pondering the nightmare of a possible Joe Biden presidency and a Democrat-controlled Congress, there are many among these who appear to grasp the perilous nature of these potentialities, and others who apparently do not.

Over the last two months, we’ve heard conservative politicos strategizing as regards how they plan to “win it back” should Joe Biden ascend to the presidency, conservatives engaging in futile arguments with rabid leftists on social media and conservative radio talk-show hosts attempting to deconstruct the mechanics of our recent general election.

There may be something I’m missing, but now that it’s been established that our electoral system has been thoroughly compromised, should Joe Biden ascend to the presidency and the Democrats take Congress, I fail to see how we’re going to win anything back, save for via force of arms. I mean, with an electoral system that can be manipulated by socialist oligarchs in their favor, it seems a no-brainer that all future elections and any attempts to reform the system will be similarly compromised, as I indicated weeks ago in this space. The way I see it, expecting fair elections in the future is analogous to remaining in a high-stakes poker game with the knowledge that there’s at least one accomplished cheater at the table.

The days of coexisting with the left are gone, and this means everyone from the committed liberal to the communist. Like hardcore Islamists or neo-Nazis (for example), there is no coexistence with the left, and our 50 years of attempting to do so has proven to be a self-evident and dangerous folly. Unlike the stylized “Coexist” bumper sticker borne by so many of their automobiles, leftists have no more desire to coexist with us than hardcore Islamists or Nazis – they want it all, and they want it now.

Over the last year, it has become painfully evident that those on the left are fine with employing everything from the politics of personal destruction to murder. In similar fashion to the alleged “good Muslims” among us, “liberals of good conscience” are lending de facto support to their more radical brethren through their delusion.

So, if we’ve established that the Democratic Party is the party of radical socialism or even communism, then what of the Republican Party?

Unfortunately, I’m seeing something of a disconnect amongst rank-and-file Republicans and conservatives here as well. Given the prevailing rhetoric, it appears that many of these folks seem to think that should President Trump wind up conceding last November’s election, somehow they will be able to count on their Republican lawmakers to rally with them to “win it all back” at some point in the future.

This may be an even sillier proposition than attempting to win back the presidency or Congress through a corrupt electoral system. It’s been apparent to me for at least the last decade that the Republican leadership’s acknowledged role in government is to provide a sparring partner to the Democrats as they usher in a megalithic socialist state. Their grudging support for President Trump over the last four years only confirms their allegiance to the deep state.

It may indeed be time to scuttle the GOP, as sad and sobering as this may sound. Purging the party of establishment hacks just doesn’t seem feasible, considering their overwhelming majority within the party. While many conservatives and party loyalists may balk at this (if for no other reason than their belief that the party’s infrastructure could remain useful) it is clear that the Republican Party has been thoroughly corrupted from top to bottom.

While we’re discussing the top, we’ve obviously got to mention Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Once again, it’s not like I took him to be a righteous dude up until a few months ago; his duplicity has been apparent to me for many years. As with most GOP lawmakers, his support for conservative measures has been far more a function of tactics than principle. Apart from McConnell being the poster boy for the RINO population in Washington, I’ve always found him to be a singularly repellant individual whose voice is really hard to listen to without becoming nauseous.

For two months now, I’ve been saying that if you want to know who our weak links are, we need look no further than those who have congratulated Joe Biden for his alleged electoral win, as McConnell did on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Now, had the preponderance of available data begun to look like widespread election fraud had not occurred, I might be able to find justification in this move. Since the preponderance of available data has indicated the precise opposite, however, I’ll just put this down to McConnell’s status as a consummate political whore. In recent weeks, he’s also telegraphed his intention to support certifying the results of November’s election.

Like many of us, I’ve also had occasion to look askance at McConnell’s wife. While Mitch has the look of a guy who’d rather be enjoying submissive romps with a 350-pound Samoan power lifter, he happens to be married to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

As the reader may be aware, Chao’s family, originally from Taiwan, is in the shipping business (as in owning and operating cargo ships internationally). Chao’s family has been suspected of being just a little too cozy with the communist Chinese, as well as allegedly playing fast and loose with their cargo manifests.

So, if all this is what we can expect from a Republican Senate majority leader, why would we expect anything more from elected Republicans in Washington? Indeed, there are only a handful whom we might call stalwart conservatives. The rest are whores, like Mitch.

I’ve never met Mitch McConnell, but I’ve met enough high-ranking Republicans and Democrats to have mastered gauging the character of such people on-the-fly. I’ve gotten the same impression from just about all of them, and it’s not a good one.

Whether Republican or Democrat, all of our Washington power players went to the same schools, studied with the same professors, hang out with the same people in the same places and have the same employer. Finally, they all have a seat at the same rarefied deep state table – a table which, until recently, our president intended to dismantle.

You do the math.

