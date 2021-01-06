https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/06/ivanka-trump-clarifies-now-deleted-tweet-calling-the-trump-supporters-who-stormed-the-capitol-american-patriots/

Ivanka Trump has deleted a tweet where she called the Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol “American Patriots.”

The tweet read:

“American Patriots – any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.

Here’s a screenshot:

She later clarified that she meant that “peaceful protest is patriotic”:

No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 6, 2021

Vice President Pence is also out with a new statement calling on the violence to end:

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

And the National Guard is reportedly on the way:

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

