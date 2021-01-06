https://thehill.com/homenews/532961-ivanka-urges-patriots-causing-violence-to-stop-immediately-in-now-deleted-tweet

Ivanka TrumpIvanka TrumpFive GOP contenders — other than Trump — for 2024 How Congress dismissed women’s empowerment Perdue lobbied Trump to sign coronavirus relief bill: report MORE took to Twitter to urge “American patriots” to halt the violence in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday as pro-Trump protesters stormed the capitol in protest of a vote to certify his defeat in the 2020 election.

In a now-deleted tweet, the White House adviser retweeted a message from her father, President Trump Donald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE, echoing his message to demonstrators telling them to stay peaceful.

“American Patriots – any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” Ivanka wrote in the tweet. “The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.”

The tweet from the oldest Trump daughter was deleted not long after it went live.

Ivanka Trump deleted a tweet calling the people storming the Capitol “American Patriots” pic.twitter.com/VsA2IcmzGe — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2021

In a response to CNN correspondent Kate Bennett, who questioned if she was calling the protesters who were breaking into the Capitol “patriots,” Ivanka clarified her stance, writing, “no.”

“Peaceful protest is patriotic,” she said. “Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 6, 2021

As images of the violence and unrest on Capitol Hill gripped the nation, President Trump’s son Eric also weighed in on Twitter:

At least one person was reportedly shot after the demonstrators forced their way into the Capitol. Tear gas was deployed, and images of security officers with their guns drawn were seen in the House chamber.

