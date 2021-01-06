https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/jemele-hill-just-wants-to-be-clear-that-capitol-police-went-easy-on-capitol-rioters-because-theyre-focused-on-eliminating-black-people/
The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill watched the violence at the Capitol unfold today, and she just wants to be clear about something:
Let’s just be clear about something: The reason the Capitol police were slow to respond is because they gave these white people the benefit of the doubt and treated it like a joke. Their reaction isn’t the same because they see black people as a threat that needs to be eliminated
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 6, 2021
Did she watch the same footage we did?
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 7, 2021
The woman who was shot and later died of her injuries was, as it happens, white. As were a lot of the rioters police were willing to shoot if necessary.
Maybe — just maybe — this isn’t a racial thing. Maybe — just maybe — Jemele could stop using violence to fan the flames even more.
But who are we kidding?
Didn’t see this coming. https://t.co/l2jtXlcVWM
— William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) January 7, 2021
You should always see this coming as long as Jemele Hill has access to Twitter.
A white woman was shot, but you’ve got bills to pay. https://t.co/RC4tS3cst5
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 7, 2021
And here’s @jemelehill calling @CapitolPolice racists.
Things are not going to get better soon. https://t.co/9xSIdWVsgw
— ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ 🔑 (@RagnarsMate) January 7, 2021
Nope.