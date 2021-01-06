https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/jemele-hill-just-wants-to-be-clear-that-capitol-police-went-easy-on-capitol-rioters-because-theyre-focused-on-eliminating-black-people/

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill watched the violence at the Capitol unfold today, and she just wants to be clear about something:

Let’s just be clear about something: The reason the Capitol police were slow to respond is because they gave these white people the benefit of the doubt and treated it like a joke. Their reaction isn’t the same because they see black people as a threat that needs to be eliminated — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 6, 2021

Did she watch the same footage we did?

https://t.co/1sp6XolR2l — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 7, 2021

The woman who was shot and later died of her injuries was, as it happens, white. As were a lot of the rioters police were willing to shoot if necessary.

Maybe — just maybe — this isn’t a racial thing. Maybe — just maybe — Jemele could stop using violence to fan the flames even more.

But who are we kidding?

You should always see this coming as long as Jemele Hill has access to Twitter.

A white woman was shot, but you’ve got bills to pay. https://t.co/RC4tS3cst5 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 7, 2021

And here’s @jemelehill calling @CapitolPolice racists. Things are not going to get better soon. https://t.co/9xSIdWVsgw — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ 🔑 (@RagnarsMate) January 7, 2021

Nope.

