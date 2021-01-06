https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/jemele-hill-just-wants-to-be-clear-that-capitol-police-went-easy-on-capitol-rioters-because-theyre-focused-on-eliminating-black-people/

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill watched the violence at the Capitol unfold today, and she just wants to be clear about something:

Did she watch the same footage we did?

The woman who was shot and later died of her injuries was, as it happens, white. As were a lot of the rioters police were willing to shoot if necessary.

Maybe — just maybe — this isn’t a racial thing. Maybe — just maybe — Jemele could stop using violence to fan the flames even more.

But who are we kidding?

You should always see this coming as long as Jemele Hill has access to Twitter.

Nope.

