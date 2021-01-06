https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/jews-color-looks-conduct-first-ever-study-jewish-experience/

(JERUSALEM POST) — The Jews of Color (JoC) Initiative will be conducting a survey as part of a study to further “understand the lived experiences and perspectives of Jews of Color in the United States.”

The JoC will be looking for 1,000 respondents to answer questions such as how JoCs view Jewish identity, what are their experiences within the Jewish community, how has systematic racism affected JoCs living in Jewish communities and how can the Jewish community better reflect the “range of experiences and identities of all people.”

“We want 1,000 Jews of Color to share their stories by filling out the survey,” said Executive Director of the JoC Initiative Ilana Kaufman. “If we want to create Jewish communities and leaders that reflect and represent all Jews, we must get this right.”

