Rep. Jim Jordan made an impassioned defense of legislators’ decision to object to the certification of the Electoral College results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

He spoke of the integrity of the election in a speech on the House floor as pro-Trump protesters clashed with Capitol Police to force their way into the U.S. Capitol building.

“80 million Americans, 80 million of our fellow citizens, Republicans and Democrats, have doubts about this election, and 60 million people, 60 million Americans, think it was stolen,” Jordan said on Wednesday.

The Republican representative from Ohio laid out the timeline of congressional calls for investigations and audits to review claims of voter fraud.

“We asked for an investigation. We asked Chairman [Jerrold] Nadler [and] Chairwoman [Carolyn] Maloney for an investigation. They said, ‘No.’ Why?” he asked rhetorically. “Because all the Democrats care about is making sure President Trump isn’t president.”

Jordan’s speech followed the voiced grievances of Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, whose objections forced Congress to transform the usually ceremonial certification process into an open forum for debate.

The challenge to the results of some states’ Electoral College results, supported by dozens of Republicans in both chambers, is unlikely to succeed due to the current composition of Congress.