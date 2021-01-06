https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/06/georgia-senate-runoff-election-results-david-perdue-jon-ossoff.html

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff of Georgia speaks to supporters during a rally on November 15, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia. Ossoff faces incumbent U.S. Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) in one of two January 5 runoffs for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Democrat Jon Ossoff beat Republican David Perdue in one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs, NBC News projected Wednesday, sealing his party’s control of Congress and the White House.

The projection in the race came as rioters backing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building after he urged supporters at a rally to march to Congress. The attack on the legislature delayed the formal Electoral College count — which dozens of Republicans challenged at Trump’s insistence — as lawmakers evacuated the building.

Democrat Raphael Warnock is projected to defeat GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the state’s other runoff, a special election to serve in the Senate through 2022. The victories set up a 50-50 split in the Senate, giving Democrats a slim majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.

Democrats will have unified control of Capitol Hill and the White House for at least the first two years of President-elect Joe Biden’s term. Biden can pursue a broader agenda on issues including coronavirus relief, health care and infrastructure. His nominees for Cabinet spots and court seats will also have an easier time getting through the Senate.

In declaring victory Wednesday morning, the 33-year-old Ossoff thanked Georgia voters “for the confidence and the trust that you have placed in me.” He called on the Senate to move to “beat this virus and rush economic relief to the people of our state and to the American people.” He cited health care, infrastructure and equal rights as his other priorities in Washington.

Ossoff will become the youngest member of the Senate. He and Warnock — who will become the first African-American senator from Georgia and the third sitting Black senator — sealed the first Democratic Senate majority since 2014.