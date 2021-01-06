https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-chuck-schumer-claims-he-will-be-next-senate-majority-leader-after-georgia-elections/

OSSOFF in GA: If Democrats Win the Senate, ‘We Will Pass a New Civil Rights and Voting Act’

posted by Hannity Staff – 23 hours ago

Progressive Senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff spoke with supporters in Georgia Tuesday as millions of voters head to the polls; saying a Democrat controlled Senate will pass a new “Civil Rights and Voting Act” if elected.

“When we win both of these Senate races, we will pass a new Civil Rights Act and a new Voting Rights Act,” said the 33-year-old.

Jon Ossoff: “When we win both of these Senate races, we will pass a new Civil Rights Act and a new Voting Rights Act.” pic.twitter.com/tVcWYeFqrF — The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2021

“This is a historic moment in Georgia,” he added.

Watch Ossoff’s comments above.