OSSOFF in GA: If Democrats Win the Senate, ‘We Will Pass a New Civil Rights and Voting Act’
posted by Hannity Staff – 23 hours ago
Progressive Senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff spoke with supporters in Georgia Tuesday as millions of voters head to the polls; saying a Democrat controlled Senate will pass a new “Civil Rights and Voting Act” if elected.
“When we win both of these Senate races, we will pass a new Civil Rights Act and a new Voting Rights Act,” said the 33-year-old.
Jon Ossoff: “When we win both of these Senate races, we will pass a new Civil Rights Act and a new Voting Rights Act.” pic.twitter.com/tVcWYeFqrF
— The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2021
“This is a historic moment in Georgia,” he added.
OSSOFF in GEORGIA: ‘Y’all, They’re Trying to Take Away Your Voting Rights Right Now!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago
Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff spoke with supporters in the Peach State Monday; accusing Republicans of “trying to take away” the voting rights of citizens across the state ahead of this week’s run-off election.
“Are you ready to fight for a new voting rights act to secure the sacred franchise John Lewis and so many others bled and died for? Y’all, they’re trying to take away your voting rights right now.”
