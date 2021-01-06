https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/just-stephanie-grisham-top-aide-first-lady-melania-resigns/

Stephanie Grisham, a top aide to First Lady Melania resigned Wednesday evening.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration,” Grisham said.

Grisham served as Melania Trump’s communications director and chief of staff.

According to reports, Grisham resigned in response to the chaos that erupted today in DC.

