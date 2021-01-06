https://www.dailywire.com/news/kim-kardashian-and-kanye-west-may-be-headed-for-divorce

Reality television star Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West are reportedly headed for divorce after a year-long attempt to save their marriage through time off and counseling, People Magazine reports.

Kardashian, who is in the process of wrapping up her reality television show in order to pursue a career as a civil rights attorney in California is fed up with West’s antics, multiple entertainment outlets report, including his ill-fated attempt to run for president in 2020.

“He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” a source told People Magazine. “He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”

The pair’s seven-year relationship came under additional scrutiny this year as both parties transitioned into the political sphere. Kardashian, who is best known for her role headlining the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality television program on E! entertainment network, became a force for prison reform during the Trump administration, working with the president on pardons and commutations for female drug offenders.

Following in her father Robert Kardashian’s footsteps, Kim Kardashian is set to graduate from law school in the not-too-distant future and is looking to pursue a full-time career in the legal field. “She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform,” an “insider” told entertainment media.

Kanye West spent last year in the political spotlight as well, first launching a “Sunday Service” series — a number of “revival”-style religious events that took place in California and Wyoming, and then launching an outside presidential bid that fell flat despite a few, initial rallies. Although West sued to force some states to allow him to appear as a write-in candidate, he applied in most states after the ballot deadline, leaving him with just a handful of votes nationwide.

During his “presidential campaign,” West divulged details about the couple’s life together, including that he and Kardashian considered aborting their daughter North, but that West stopped the procedure before it could happen, noting that his own mother had considered abortion and ultimately decided against it, allowing him to be born and pursue his life’s ambitions.

Kardashian denied West’s account and later suggested that West was suffering from bipolar disorder and was going through one of a number of periodic, manic “episodes.” The pair took time off in California after the late summer rallies, but just before the election, in early fall, West lashed out at Kardashian’s family again, this time on social media.

West and Kardashian share four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, but the pair have reportedly been “living apart” for some time, despite staying married.

“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,” the source told People. “Their lives don’t overlap much.”

They remain in counseling, other entertainment media reports noted, but Kardashian has hired a high-powered California divorce attorney.

