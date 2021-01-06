https://www.theblaze.com/news/alex-trebek-final-shows-message

“Jeopardy!” released a posthumous video from late game-show host Alex Trebek on Monday, which detailed some of the longtime show host’s final televised remarks before his November death.

Trebek died Nov. 8 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

The final Trebek-hosted “Jeopardy!” episodes will air this week.

What are the details?

In the Monday video, Trebek opened the show with remarks prefacing the Thanksgiving holiday.

The message, which was intended to run around the Christmas holiday, served instead as a New Year greeting to viewers.

“You’ll recall that about a month ago that I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you have enjoyed in your lives,” he began. “Now, today, a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But today, I’d like you to go one step further.”

He continued, “I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society. If we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

What else?

Mike Richards, the game show’s executive producer, told NBC’s “Today Show” that the beloved host’s message gave him “chills.”

“He comes out and gives this absolutely amazing speech about the tough times that we are in and the importance of us as a country, as a community … coming together and being there for each other,” Richards said.

Trebek’s final episode will air on Friday. He hosted at least 8,000 episodes of the long-running show since its 1984 inception.

New episodes featuring various guest hosts are set to air beginning Jan. 11.

